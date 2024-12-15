lindsay-lohan-shares-rare-pda-pics-with-husband-bader-shammas

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her man! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share rare PDA pics with her husband, Bader Shammas.

In one of the sweet shots, Shammas and Lohan smiled as they cuddled up for a selfie while out to eat. Another pic featured Lohan offering her hubby a kiss on the cheek as he made a silly face for the camera.

“Lunch date with my hubby,” Lohan wrote in the caption of the post, alongside several romantic emojis.

Lohan and Shammas first sparked romance rumors in early 2020. They went on to secretly tie the knot, something that only became apparent when Lohan called the financier her “husband” in a July 2022 Instagram post.

They welcomed their son, Luai, in July 2023.

Amid their romance, the couple has stayed relatively tight-lipped about their life together. However, Lohan has praised her husband in several interviews.

She called him “amazing” while speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2022, and gushed over him shortly thereafter during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I’m really lucky,” she said on the morning show. “I found my partner and he’s an amazing man and we’re a great team… He’s the best. I love him so much.”

In honor of Shammas’ birthday in June, Lohan took to Instagram to share a sweet note to her partner.

“Happy Birthday to my incredible husband. I love you more than words can express! I am so grateful for you,” she wrote. “You are the most amazing man, father, husband, son and brother. To all of the beautiful years filled with good health, happiness and love to come. I love you I love you I love you. Happy Birthday!”