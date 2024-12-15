Timothée Chalamet Debuts Shocking New Look: See Photos

Timothée Chalamet has caught everyone’s attention with his new hairstyle, debuting a blond look at the NYC premiere of A Complete Unknown.

Videos by Suggest

The Dune star, 28, who plays folk legend Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, appeared almost unrecognizable with his shaggy blond hair. However, he didn’t dye the sparse facial hair he’s been sporting as of late. He completed the look with a blue beanie, a leather jacket, and a scarf.

Timothée Chalamet sports his striking new look at the premiere of “A Complete Unknown” in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The hairstyle, a notable departure from his signature curly raven locks, drew mixed reactions from fans. While some praised the bold change, others were less enthusiastic about the new look.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

“He looks like a clown,” one unimpressed onlooker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Impressive Reason Behind Timothée Chalamet’s Blond Locks…

However, other more media-savvy fans understood that Chalamet was paying homage to Bob Dylan’s 2003 Masked and Anonymous premiere look. Talk about a deep cut!

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET REFERENCING TO THIS BOB DYLAN LOOK IS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/2IROrCQ9ks — َ (@chlmtslut) December 14, 2024

“The cosplay was canonically accurate,” one onlooker joked. “Come on! I can’t be the only one who thinks Bob Dylan looks like an old Dylan Sprouse in this photo,” another fan quipped.

Another fan even noted that Chalamet didn’t crack a smile at the premiere… likely another nod to the folk legend.

He's not even smiling in pictures he is COMMITED to the bit pic.twitter.com/mhF5tVTRkc — T (@GuadagninoFilms) December 14, 2024

Timothée Chalamet’s look is making waves ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Bob Dylan biopic, which chronicles the iconic singer’s early life and rise to fame in the 1960s. The film, co-written by director James Mangold and Jay Cocks, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morgenfield, Scoot McNairy, and Will Harrison.

Of course, there’s a lot of Oscar buzz surrounding the flick. Not only does the Academy favor music biopics, but director Mangold famously helmed the Oscar-winning Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line back in 2005.

Meanwhile, Chalamet also gained Dylan’s public endorsement for the performance.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown(what a title!),” Dylan, 83, recently wrote on X. “Timothée Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

Dylan added, “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book.”

A Complete Unknown rolls into theaters on Christmas day.