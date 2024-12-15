Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Slams Machine Gun Kelly Amid Split From Pregnant Actress

Brian Austin Green isn’t mincing words when it comes to Machine Gun Kelly. When TMZ‘s cameras caught Green, he had a harsh words for the rapper, who recently split from Megan Fox amid her pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

“I didn’t even know. I had no idea,” Green told the cameras about his ex’s most recent split.

The outlet’s reporter quickly filled Green in on the situation, sharing that Fox reportedly found something from another woman on MGK’s phone that prompted the breakup.

After digesting the news, Green, who shares three kids with the actress, wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts.

“How old is he? Do you know? He’s in his 30s,” Green said, before noting that he has “no idea” if MGK, 34, frequently cheats on Fox.

“But in your 30s? Like, I don’t know. F**k,” he said. “Grow up. She’s pregnant.”

“Ugh, that’s a shame,” Green reiterated about the split. “That’s a shame. I’m heartbroken about it, because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

“If that’s the case, that’s a tragic situation,” he continued of the details about the breakup. “I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

As for what he hopes for his ex, Green said, “I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids… I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens, for her, and for the baby, and for our kids.”