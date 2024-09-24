Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Children in ‘Shock’ Over Arrest, ‘Briefly’ Spoke to Him in Jail



As he awaits his trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are reportedly shocked over his recent arrest.

A source close to Combs’ family revealed to PEOPLE that the rap mogul has been able to speak to his seven children by phone while he’s behind bars.

“He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being,” the insider shared. “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”

A second source also stated that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are “in a state of crisis and shock” following the headline-grabbing arrest.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the children in the state they’re in,” the second insider continued “This is their father. But to them, he’s not Diddy — he’s Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father.”

Diddy is the father of Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins Jessie and D’Lila, and Love.

Following his arrest, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Although he offered $50 million, the famous rapper has been denied bail twice.

During his arraignment, Diddy pleaded not guilty while his son Christian was seated in the courtroom. Christian was also seen reading a copy of the 14-page indictment against Diddy.

Diddy reportedly noticed his son sitting behind him during the arraignment and put his hand on his heart.

A hearing for Combs is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Another Woman Files Lawsuit Against Diddy For Alleged Sexual Abuse

Meanwhile, another woman has filed a lawsuit against Diddy for alleged sex abuse that was caught on camera.

According to TMZ, the woman, identified as Thalia Graves, accused Diddy of raping her while at Bad Boy Records’ studio in New York City in 2001. She also accused Diddy’s head of security, Joseph Sherman, of taking part in the sexual assault.

Graves said she was 25 years old at the time and was dating one of Diddy’s employees. She claimed in her legal documents that Diddy lured her into a meeting with him and Sherman. She said the duo gave her a drink that was “likely laced with a drug” that caused her briefly to lose consciousness.

Upon waking up, Graves said she was bound and restrained as Diddy and Sherman assaulted her.

Following the attack, Graves said she thought about killing herself and had gone through extensive psychological treatment. She continues to suffer from severe depression, anxiety, and panic attacks.

Graves said she never reported it because she feared Diddy and Sherman would retaliate and ruin her life.

She claimed that her old wounds reopened after she learned in Nov. 2023 that Diddy and Sherman had a video of the assault. She said they had shown the video to multiple men.





