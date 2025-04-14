Content creator Sidney Raz, known for his popular “Life Hacks” series on TikTok, recently opened up about a health crisis he faced after a personal tragedy.

Videos by Suggest

Raz revealed that his daughter passed away in utero at 26 weeks due to holoprosencephaly, a rare birth defect that prevents the brain from developing properly. After her loss, he and his wife pursued genetic testing to understand the underlying cause of the pregnancy complication.

Although the exact cause of the holoprosencephaly remained unclear, Raz revealed that the baby had a genetic deletion linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer. Following this discovery, an endoscopy was scheduled. In a TikTok video, he shared that “out of 36 biopsies taken, only one tested positive for cancer.”

Sidney Raz Details Serious Surgery as Part of His Cancer Treatment

In a subsequent update, Raz revealed that he would need to undergo a procedure to have his stomach removed.

@sidneyraz my cancer journey is going to remove my stomach ♬ original sound – sidneyraz

“You can just do that, and then keep going, apparently,” he explained in the footage. “Total [removal], no more stomach, no more tummy.”

“Taking out my stomach is the best course of action,” Raz continued. “The doctor said something crazy today. The doctor said today that if I hadn’t caught it this early, I will be back within three years at stage 3 or 4 cancer.”

“So I might not have a stomach, but I’ll be here in three to four years.”

Raz explained that the procedure involves connecting his esophagus directly to his intestines. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is possible to live a healthy, normal life without a stomach. However, the surgery, known as a gastrectomy, requires adjustments to diet and lifestyle as the body adapts to the changes.

It is recommended to eat smaller, more frequent meals while incorporating essential vitamins and supplements into your diet.

“I just have to chew a lot more, and retrain my body how to eat, so I can’t eat as much,” Raz added. “It’s gonna be a big adjustment. But I don’t want cancer.”

Raz revealed that the genetic test was the only indication of his illness. He credits his daughter with saving his life.

“I had no symptoms,” Raz admitted a video. “It was literally just my daughter’s DNA that saved my life — and now there can be a path forward.”