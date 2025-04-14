bella-thorne-accuses-mickey-rourke-of-disgusting-misconduct-on-movie-set

Shortly before Mickey Rourke was kicked off Celebrity Big Brother, Bella Thorne accused the fellow actor of disgusting misconduct on a film set.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thorne claimed that Rourke once left bruises on her pelvic bone while filming a scene for the thriller movie Girl. The Disney Channel alum starred in the film as a young woman who discovered her father had been killed after she returned to her small hometown. Rourke appeared in the movie as a sinister sheriff.

“This f—ing dude. GROSS,” Bella Thorne declared with a photo of a BBC article about Mickey Rourke receiving a warning from Big Brother about his actions on the reality TV show. “I had to work with this man – in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back.”

“He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap,” she recalled. “And instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone.”

She stated working with Rourke was one of the “all-time worst experiences” of her life as an actress.

Bella Thorne Accused Mickey Rourke of Wanting to Humiliate Her on the Film Set

Bella Thorne also shared her X post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “So… yeah. Ew.” She noted that she has “many gross stories” from her time working with Mickey Rourke.

“[I don’t know] I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew,” she wrote. “Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers.”

“I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer,” she also pointed out. “Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t want to do it.”

She then added that she was uncomfortable but did what she was asked to do. “Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did.”

Mickey Rourke was removed from Celebrity Big Brother for his controversial comments toward JoJo Siwa. He also had a confrontation with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Rourke has since apologized for his behavior on the Celebrity Big Brother set. He admitted to struggling with a “short fuse” temper.