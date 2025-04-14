‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Removed From Show: Details About Mickey Rourke Controversial Reality TV Experience

Following a series of controversial incidents, Mickey Rourke has been officially removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

According to The Guardian, the actor was removed from the show due to other “instances of unacceptable behavior” and “inappropriate language.” The latest incident involved his housemate, former Love Island star Chris Hughes. Although there was no physical altercation, the production team decided to kick him out for good.

A Celebrity Big Brother spokesperson confirmed Rourke’s departure from the show. “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Mickey Rourke had received a “formal warning” from Big Brother earlier in the week after his “unacceptable language and behavior towards another housemate, JoJo Siwa.

Siwa accused Rourke of being homophobic towards her by making comments about her sexuality. He also stated he would “vote the lesbian out very quick.”

Rourke had asked the Dance Moms star if she “likes girls or boys.” When she replied that she likes girls and her partner is non-binary, he replied, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay,” she responded. “And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Hughes also called out Rourke after the actor said he needed a “f—g” before gesturing to Siwa and saying, “I’m not talking to you.”

Not long after the incident, Big Brother warned Mickey Rourke. “Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house,” the warning stated.

Rourke apologized to Siwa. “I want to apologize,” he said. “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse, and I don’t mean nothing by it.”

Mickey Rourke Says He is ‘Ashamed’ Of His ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Behavior

Following his involuntary departure from Celebrity Big Brother, Mickey Rourke released a statement claiming to be “ashamed” of his behavior while on the reality TV show.

“I did wrong. I apologize,” he stated in a clip posted by the show. “You know, I stepped over the line, and I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life.”

He then said, “And I wish I would have had better self-control. I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there.”

Rourke further shared that no one was touched or hurt in the situation. “Maybe some feelings got hurt, or maybe others have feelings about someone getting upset. But you know, I’m sorry about that.”

Rourke added he accepted the blame for the situation, noting he has a “short fuse.”