Suspected Arsonist Accused of Setting Fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Residence Identified

Hours after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were forced to evacuate their home amid a devastating fire, the suspected arsonist involved in the situation has been arrested.

As previously reported, Governor Shapiro and his family were woken up in the early hours of Sunday, Apr. 13, after an arsonist set fire to their Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, residence. Law enforcement officials revealed that the arsonist started multiple fires with Molotov cocktails as the family slept inside.

The politician and his family were safely evacuated from the home, and no injuries were reported. However, the house sustained significant damage.

According to NBC News, law enforcement has detained a man who was suspected of setting the fire at Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence.

The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, was charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated arson, burglary, and terrorism. He was also charged with other related offenses.

During a press conference on Sunday, District Attorney Fran Chardo stated that the suspect may also face federal charges.

Balmer was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon. Prosecutors stated that he admitted his actions to law enforcement during an interview.

He further admitted that he would have beaten Shapiro with a hammer if he had been confronted. “Balmer admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro,” an affidavit revealed. It did not go into additional details about Balmer’s interview.

The Arsonist Had ‘Surveilled’ Governor Josh Shapiro’s Residence Before Setting the Fire

Meanwhile, the district attorney’s office confirmed that Balmer had surveilled the home of Governor Josh Shapiro before setting it on fire.

“He approached one of the windows on the south side of the residence,” the district attorney’s office stated. “Using a hammer he had brought, he quickly broke the window after multiple blows. He then threw a Molotov cocktail into the residence, igniting a substantial fire within.”

Balmer entered the residence and started “two more fires with two other Molotov cocktails” before fleeing from the residence. His actions were all caught on video surveillance.

“Video surveillance showed that the perpetrator was wearing a ‘Snap-On’ Jacket with distinctive shoulder patches,” the district office shared.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens stated that officials are conducting an arson investigation and an attempted homicide and aggravated arson investigation. However, he does not expect the suspect to be charged with conspiracy.

Bivens pointed out that Balmer acted quickly and was inside the residence for less than a minute. The entire event occurred in “a number of minutes.”

Court records show the suspect has faced criminal charges in Pennsylvania in the past. He pleaded guilty to forgery and theft in 2015 and forgery again in 2016. He was then charged with assault in 2023 in a case that remains open.