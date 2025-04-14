’80s Metal Star Arrested for Heinous Crime: Cops Charge Carnivore Alum Marc Piovanetti

Former Carnivore guitarist Marc Piovanetti was arrested earlier this year for sexually assaulting a missing New York City teen.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Piovanetti was arrested alongside his wife, Jennifer Piovanetti, on suspicion of sexually assaulting the missing teenager. Authorities stated the teen, who was between the ages of 13 and 16, was found in the couple’s Fort Lee, New Jersey home.

The investigation revealed that Marc Piovanetti, who was a stranger to the teen, engaged in a conversation with them on the social media app TurnUp and had arranged a meeting. The musician then provided the teen with marijuana before sexually assaulting them in his residence on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, 2025.

Investigators further revealed that Jennifer was at the residence when the acts occurred. She was aware of the child’s presence. Jennifer was also allegedly aware that another child under the age of 13 was at the residence.

Marc Pivoanetti was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree luring, second-degree engaging the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was placed into the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Pivoanetti was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was placed into the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Marc Piovanetti’s Wife Was Released From Jail, Judge Issues Certain Conditions

Weeks after his arrest, Marc Piovanetti’s wife, Jennifer, was forced to appear before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Marc Ramundo.

NewJersey.com reports that during the hearing, Judge Ramundo ordered that Jennifer be released with conditions. He stated he was not concerned about her being a “flight risk.” However, he said she tried to obstruct justice by failing to come forward. She also tried to obstruct the police investigation.

He then said that she was expected to attend every court date. Jennifer was also ordered to check in by telephone to pretrial services every other week, or in person every other week if she was not calling in. She is not allowed to own a firearm and was told not to use drugs or alcohol.

The judge further stated that she must actively retain her employment or seek employment if she does not have one. She is not allowed to live in a home with anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision present.