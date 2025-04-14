Watch: Blue Origin Space Flight Launches With Katy Perry and Gayle King On Board

It’s official – Blue Origin has launched Katy Perry and Gayle King into space with the first all-female crew.

The New Shepard rocket launched at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Apr. 14, making its 11th civilian launch since its debut.

Among those on the Blue Origin with Katy Perry and Gayle King are Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

The flight lasted around 11 minutes. The rocket path passed the Kármán line, a boundary 62 miles above mean sea level that borders Earth’s atmosphere and the beginning of space.

Blue Origin then unbuckled and floated weightlessly in space. The all-female crew could see the Earth as they safely descended. They returned home when they landed by parachute.

Celebrities Watched as Blue Origin Launched Its First All-Female Crew

Just before launch, several celebrities appeared at Launch Site One in Southwest Texas to watch Blue Origin launch its first all-female crew into space.

Among the celebrities were Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

“It’s really something,” Jenner said, per USA Today. She also stated that Kim Kardashian was supposed to attend the launch but was studying for a law school exam.

“It’s a very brave thing to do,” Jenner further noted about the space launch.

Khloe Kardashian then stated, “Really whatever you dream of it is in our reach. Dream big, wish for the stars, and one day you can maybe be amongst them.”

Oprah Winfrey, a longtime friend of Gayle King, was also present for the Blue Origin launch.

“I’ve never been more proud of my friend than today,” the talk show legend stated about King. She further revealed that King was very calm about the launch.

“This is bigger than just going to space,” Winfrey added about her friend, noting King’s fear of flying. “This is overcoming a wall of fear. I think it’s going to be cathartic.”