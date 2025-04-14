Katy Perry Vows to Never Return to ‘American Idol’ Nor Watch Carrie Underwood’s Season, Source Claims

Less than a year after she officially left American Idol, Katy Perry allegedly has no plans to ever return to the singing competition show.

A source close to the pop star told the U.S. Sun that she is “not interested” in returning to American Idol due to a “suffocating experience.”

“Katy doesn’t even watch [the] show,” the insider shared. “So she hasn’t seen [her replacement] Carrie [Underwood]. But she feels more like herself now than she has in years being a pop star.”

The source pointed out that Katy Perry is a pop star to the core, and her team felt like American Idol was holding her back.

“It was suffocating in a way due to being under the Disney contract,” the insider continued. “And needing to film so many weeks of the year and having to answer to people she would normally have to answer to.”

The source further stated that Perry has “no opinion” on Underwood’s performance in her former judge seat.

“Katy wishes the show and everyone there well,” they noted. “She still views it as a positive overall. She just graduated from that chapter and has no interest in going back.”

Katy Perry Wanted to Leave ‘American Idol’ To Focus on Her Music

Katy Perry announced her departure from American Idol in early February 2024 during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Following the show’s season 22, she stated she wanted to leave to focus on music.

“I love [American] Idol so much,” she said at the time. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel the pulse of my own beat.”

Katy Perry then reiterated that she loves American Idol but wants to go and see the world, maybe bring her fans new music.