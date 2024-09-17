Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail Following Arrest for Trafficking, Racketeering & Kidnapping

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially been denied bail following his arrest on September 16. Combs was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping in New York City.

Combs and his attorney had asked for a $50 million bail to be set. However, because Combs is a “flee risk,” the judge has denied any bail. Combs will remain in jail until he faces trial.

The decision came after Combs’ attorneys argued for him to be given bail for over 2 hours.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail Following New York City Arrest

Earlier today, Combs pled “not guilty” to all three charges he is facing following his arrest on September 16. He appeared in court on September 17 and officially pled “not guilty” to those charges.

His lawyer states Combs is “not a perfect person” and claims that he found himself in “toxic relationships,” but says he isn’t a criminal. On Monday night, Combs was taken into federal custody by the FBI following a long investigation.

Combs’ homes were even raided in March of this year. The raid included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property. Diddy was not home when the raids took place. However, his two sons were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs, although they were eventually released.

