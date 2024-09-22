Ray J Addresses Diddy’s ‘Unfortunate’ Arrest, Urges Fans ‘Not to Criticize’

As the world continues to react to the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ray J is calling for a more positive approach to the situation.

During his appearance on NewsNation’s Cuomo, Ray J claimed he has “never seen the stuff that’s being said” about Diddy. “We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,’ Ray J explained. “And this situation is super unfortunate.”

The singer then said the key focus shouldn’t be on Diddy’s arrest. “But it’s important to learn a lesson right now,” he said. “And ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Ray J went on to describe the allegations as being “hurtful.” He also said it was “confusing” for those who have admired Diddy over the years.

“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said,” Ray J continued. “And the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed. And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense.”

Instead of focusing on rap mogul’s arrests and crimes, Ray J stated he is moving forward. He is now working on a plan to help young entertainers avoid mistakes within the industry.

“We just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize,” Ray J pointed out. “But find a better way to move forward as leaders, individuals in this culture that we’re in right now.”

Following his arrest, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Justin Bieber Hasn’t Spoken Out About Diddy Allegations

With more entertainers speaking out about Diddy and his alleged sex crimes, Justin Bieber hasn’t broken his silence.

Diddy has been a longtime friend and collaborator to Bieber, but the Baby hitmaker has no plan to publicly share his thoughts about the arrest.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the source close to Bieber told PEOPLE. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.”

The insider also said Bieber is currently focusing on his personal life and “has been in a happy bubby” since he and Hailey welcomed their son Jack last month.

“He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” the source added.