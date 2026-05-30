5 ABC Shows We’re Worried Will Be Canceled Next

ABC just pulled off something almost unheard of in network television: it renewed its entire scripted lineup for the 2026-27 season. But in TV, nobody stays safe forever.

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While hits like High Potential, 9-1-1 and Abbott Elementary continue to dominate, several ABC shows still face questions about their long-term futures. Here are five ABC shows that make us a little nervous.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Yes, the medical drama has survived for more than two decades. But even TV legends eventually reach the end of the road.

Recent ratings reports placed Grey’s Anatomy near the bottom of ABC’s scripted lineup in both viewers and the key adults 18-49 demographic. The series earned a Season 22 renewal, but many industry observers now wonder whether ABC could begin planning a farewell season.

‘R.J. Decker’

If one scripted ABC show looks vulnerable right now, it’s newcomer R.J. Decker.

The crime drama remains one of the few recent ABC series that hasn’t generated the same buzz as breakout successes like High Potential or Will Trent. Reports have described its renewal odds as uncertain, making it one of the network’s biggest question marks heading into the future.

‘The Bachelor’

The long-running reality franchise remains a TV institution, but ABC has already pushed some Bachelor-related programming to midseason.

That doesn’t mean cancellation is imminent. However, reality franchises often face increasing pressure as viewing habits evolve and streaming competition grows. If ABC starts trimming its unscripted slate, The Bachelor could face tougher scrutiny than ever before.

‘Claim to Fame’

ABC’s celebrity-relative guessing game has built a loyal fanbase, but the network has not publicly confirmed its future.

The show occupies a niche corner of the schedule, and niche shows often become vulnerable when networks need room for new projects. Until ABC makes an official announcement, fans may want to keep their fingers crossed.

‘The Rookie: North’

The Rookie North, ABC’s upcoming spinoff of The Rookie, hasn’t even premiered yet, but new franchise entries always face pressure to prove themselves quickly.

The series arrives with the advantage of being connected to one of ABC’s strongest procedural brands. However, television history is filled with spinoffs that struggled to match the success of their parent shows.