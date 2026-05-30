NBC Orders 4 Shows to Series for 2026-27, Including a Reboot

NBC just handed out four shiny new series orders, and one of them brings back a TV classic.

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As networks battle for viewers in an increasingly crowded entertainment landscape, NBC officially greenlit four scripted shows for the 2026-27 television season during their NBCUniversal Upfront event.

The lineup includes two dramas, two comedies, and a major reboot that already has TV fans talking.

‘The Rockford Files’

Leading the pack is The Rockford Files, a modern update of the beloved 1970s private-eye drama that originally starred James Garner. This time, David Boreanaz steps into the role of Jim Rockford, a wrongfully imprisoned investigator who returns to Los Angeles determined to rebuild his life, only to find himself tangled in crime, corruption, and plenty of trouble. NBC reportedly sees the reboot as one of its biggest upcoming launches.

‘Line of Fire’

The network also picked up Line of Fire, a procedural drama starring Peter Krause. The series follows a family of law enforcement agents who work across multiple federal agencies while navigating personal conflicts and a dangerous conspiracy. With Krause returning to NBC after his successful run on 9-1-1, the project already arrives with strong buzz.

‘Newlyweds’

On the comedy side, NBC ordered Newlyweds, a romantic sitcom starring real-life couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly. The series centers on two opposites who impulsively marry after a whirlwind romance. Jamie Lee Curtis will appear in a recurring role, giving the show even more star power.

‘Sunset P.I.’

Then there’s Sunset P.I., a comedy led by Jake Johnson that pays tribute to classic Los Angeles detective stories. NBC has kept some plot details under wraps, but the project blends mystery, comedy and old-school private-investigator vibes. Jane Levy, Keith David and Langston Kerman also star.

NBC originally developed eight pilots this season before narrowing the field to four winners. The pickup rate reflects how competitive broadcast television has become as networks juggle rising production costs, streaming competition and shrinking schedules.

Whether these newcomers become breakout hits remains to be seen. But one thing is already clear: NBC plans to enter the 2026-27 season with a mix of nostalgia, star power and plenty of new drama.