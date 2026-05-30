Girl Group Delays Entire Tour, Calling It a ‘Difficult Decision’

A girl group that formed on a popular Netflix reality series revealed that they’re postponing their tour, but promise it will “be worth the wait.”

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3Quency, which you might gather from the name, is a trio comprised of Brianna Mazzola, Nori Moore, and Wennely Quezada. The group formed on Netflix’s Building the Band in 2024, and they were gearing up for a series of summer shows, dubbed the “Girls Talk Tour.”

However, the group recently took to Instagram to break some disappointing news to fans: they’re pushing it all back to the fall.

“To our fans,” the “Once I Was a Good Girl” singers began in their message. “We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Girls Talk Tour so we can give this album the time and space it deserves.”

The group is referring to their upcoming album, Girls Talk, which follows a handful of non-album singles released last year.

“What started as an EP evolved into something bigger than we ever imagined,” the girl group continued. “We want the live experience to do it justice. We’ve been pouring our hearts into this album for you all, and we want the live show to reflect that.”

That said, 3Quency knows its fans might be let down by the news.

“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience this creates,” the group added. “Full refunds are available if you need them, or your ticket will automatically roll to the new fall dates. If your city hasn’t been rescheduled yet, please know we will have an announcement with all the new dates asap.”

The girl group concluded their message by thanking their fans and adding that they “truly can’t wait to share this new project with you.”

Fans React to Girl Group 3Quency Rescheduling Entire Tour

“We love you guys and promise this will be worth the wait,” the caption to the post promised. The post also updated fans with the new fall dates.

The new tour dates are as follows: Milwaukee, WI on 9/01, Cleveland, OH on 9/02, Toronto, ON on 9/03, Philadelphia, PA on 9/05, New York, NY on 9/08, Washington, DC on 9/09, Charlotte, NC on 9/10, Orlando, FL on 9/12, Houston, TX on 9/14, Austin, TX on 9/15, and New Orleans, LA on 9/16. New dates for San Diego, CA, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, and Vancouver, BC are listed as “coming soon.”

Wennely Quezada, Brianna Mazzola, and Nori Moore of the girl band 3Quency perform in 2025. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Meanwhile, 3Quency fans took to the comments section to give some mixed reactions to the news…

“Makes sense. Release the music first so people can sing with yall during the concert,” one top comment read. “Girls, remember how Destiny’s Child started. You’re meant for greatness. Keep working,” another supportive fan wrote.

However, other onlookers had their own ideas on why the tour was shuffled.

“Just say the tickets weren’t selling. Young Americans are broke right now. Your core audience doesn’t have side money for recreation,” one internet denizen bluntly wrote.

Still, other 3Quency lovers brushed it all off. “The date don’t matter. We will be there,” another fan promised in the comments.

