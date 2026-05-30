‘Married With Children’ Legend Reveals Crazy Low Residual Checks

Despite starring in classic TV shows like Married with Children, a veteran actor candidly admitted his residual checks aren’t exactly buying him any steak dinners.

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Ted McGinley not only appeared as “pretty boy” husband Jefferson D’Arcy across 170 episodes of Married with Children, according to IMDb, but he also starred in popular shows like Happy Days and The Love Boat.

You’d think he’d be swimming in those residual checks… but not so.

The Shrinking star recently admitted that he had a fat stack of the checks, bu that didn’t exactly add up to much.

The 67-year-old explained to Page Six that residuals “step down, eventually, it doesn’t become that much.”

In fact, the actor told the outlet that the aforementioned stack of residual checks added up to around a penny.

However, decades in show business, including roles in fan favorite films like Revenge of the Nerds (1984) and voice work in the Transformers franchise, to Scooby Doo, mean the residuals are always flooding his mailbox.

“I’ve been getting residuals all the time,” McGinley boasted to Page Six.

‘Married with Children’ alum Ted McGinley. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images)

Still, he has to be a little picky about the bar set for cashing the tiny checks. So, what’s the smallest one he takes down to the bank?

“I’d say about $2,” he told the outlet through a laugh. “$1.89, it’s going on!” he added after a pause.

Ted McGinley Calls Working Alongside Harrison Ford ‘Amazing’

Meanwhile, the Married with Children alum isn’t sweating those tiny checks when it comes to his latest project. He can currently be seen in Shrinking, which recently released its third season on Apple TV. In the dramedy, he stars alongside Hollywood icon Harrison Ford.

“I never in my wildest dreams imagined that I [would] get this shot,” McGinley gushed to Page Six. “I remember always going in on films and whatnot and thinking, ‘I wonder what it would be like, I’d just give anything to see what it would be like to work opposite a guy like Harrison Ford, just the biggest movie star in the world. What is it like?”

“It’s amazing,” he blurted, answering his own question. “This has been that gift. It’s been that opportunity to just watch.” The veteran actor also added that he’s noticed Ford “sets you at ease. He’s there to work.”

‘Shrinking’s Harrison Ford, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

All three seasons of Shrinking can be streamed on Apple TV. No word on if McGinley expects residuals from the project… but we have a feeling he might check his mailbox.