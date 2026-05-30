Prime Video Makes Decision on ‘Reacher’ Season 5 Following Alan Ritchson Controversy

Amazon Prime Video revealed whether or not Reacher is coming back for a season five in the wake of Alan Ritchson’s recent run-in with a pesky neighbor.

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Unsurprisingly, the streamer has decided to bring the beloved bruiser back for a season five… before the fourth season even drops.

“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise,” Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, explained in a statement via Entertainment Weekly. “The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world.”

“We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum. We’re grateful to our outstanding creative partners, cast, and crew — Nick, Alan, Lee, and Paramount Television Group — for continuing to bring this world to life in such a bold and compelling way,” Friedlander added.

Alan Ritchson and Sydelle Noel film scenes last year for Amazon Prime’s ‘Reacher’ in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Based on Child’s bestselling action beach reads, the series has been a smash hit for Prime Video. According to EW, the streamer says that season three pulled in 54.6 million viewers around the world in just over two weeks.

The ‘Reacher’ Season 5 News Follows Alan Ritchson’s Dust Up with a Neighbor

Meanwhile, the good news for Reacher fans follows the show’s star’s March dust-up with a cranky neighbor. Ronnie Taylor reportedly confronted Alan Ritchson about some noisy, fast motorcycle riding in Brentwood, a suburb outside of Nashville, Tennessee. In widely circulated footage, Ritchson appears to effortlessly pummel Taylor when he refused to allow the actor to drive past on his motorcycle (apparently accompanied by his two sons).

While the footage made headlines and a bruised and battered Taylor spoke to outlets like TMZ over the incident, the Brentwood Police Department and Williamson County District Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue criminal charges.

Law enforcement officials decided that Ritchson’s actions were found to be “self-defense.”

“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, season four of Reacher is expected to drop later in 2026.