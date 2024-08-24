Hailey and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Baby, Reveal Name in Sweet Photo

Hailey and Justin Bieber dropped a cuteness bomb on Friday, announcing the arrival of their first baby with an adorable pic of tiny piggies. Last night, Justin shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram of his baby’s foot alongside his wife’s perfectly manicured pointer fingernail in an Instagram post.

The “Baby” crooner also revealed not just the sex of the bundle of joy, but their name, too.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻,” the 30-year-old pop singer exclaimed in the caption to the post.

Hailey posted the same photo on her Instagram story, captioning it with the baby’s name along with teddy bear and blue heart emojis.

It’s unclear exactly when little Jack Blues was born, as the couple haven’t released any further details.

Of course, Beliebers worldwide were abuzz that Justin’s 27-year-old model wife finally bore their little prince. Justin’s 294 million Instagram followers flooded the comments to his baby announcement post offering their support and undying devotion.

“We are so happy, Congratulations Justin and Hailey, both of you will be wonderful parents, God Bless forever your little Family 🩵 We love you and support you forever 🥹”, one fan gushed. “We already love you little Jack 🩵,” another fan added. “WELCOME TO THE WORLD LOVE YOUUUUU 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” a third totally healthy and adjusted fan exclaimed.

Justin and Hailey’s Celebrity Pals Also Weigh in on the New Bieber baby

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey’s high-profile friends also chimed in about the newborn Bieber baby.

“Let’s goo[sic]!! Can’t wait to meet him!”, musician Harv wrote in the comments. “🥹🥹 congratulations!!! i’m sooooooooooo excited!!! love y’all down,” director and photographer Alfredo Flores wrote.

Of course, this ends one of the most reported-upon pop culture sagas of the summer.

On May 9, the Biebers announced their exciting news: they were expecting a baby. The couple shared a heartfelt video and a photo slideshow featuring Hailey Bieber in a stunning white gown, gently cradling her baby bump during their vow renewal ceremony.

Since then, Hailey relentlessly shared details of her pregnancy, including her favorite food cravings, how she was able to continue modeling for months without showing, and how she felt minimal side effects.

The couple first tied the knot in September 2018 and later celebrated a second wedding in South Carolina, where they were joined by celebrity guests such as Usher, Kylie Jenner, and others.