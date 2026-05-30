abc-tv-star-is-working-on-a-betty-boop-movie

A fan favorite ABC sitcom star is leaping to the big screen, getting tapped to develop and headline an upcoming Betty Boop movie.

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Indeed, Abbott Elementary‘s creator and star, Quinta Brunson, will be playing the classic animated character in a live-action film, according to Variety.

However, this isn’t some fly-by-night operation; the sitcom star has the seal of approval from Betty Boop’s creator’s grandson, Mark Fleischer. Variety reports that Brunson’s production company, Fifth Chance Productions, is teaming with Fleischer Studios to get the film off the ground.

Max Fleischer created Betty Boop, who debuted in the 1930 animated short, Dizzy Dishes.

Brunson seems like an inspired choice, as she has the requisite beautiful big eyes and often sports a short hairdo.

Quinta Brunson has been tapped to develop and star in a Betty Boop movie. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

We could totally see her bringing the beloved flapper to live action.

The movie is also set to be the character’s first live-action big-screen outing.

Upcoming Betty Boop Movie Echoes the Recent ‘Barbie’ Film

Meanwhile, the proposed story for the upcoming film rings a bit like the 2023 box office juggernaut, Barbie.

Per Variety, the movie “will trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer, examining the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own.”

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche,” Brunson gushed in a statement. “She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century. After I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself.”

“When Quinta first approached me with the unique concept of a movie about the relationship of my grandfather, Max Fleischer, and his creation, Betty Boop, I was breathtaken,” Mark Fleischer added. “Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness, and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention.”

Of course, the beloved character appeared in more than 100 animated shorts at the height of her popularity. She’s gone on to become something of a pop culture icon, appearing on everything from drinking glasses, trucker’s mudflaps to your grandma’s favorite ballcap.

There’s no word on just when the movie is expected to drop. However, with Betty’s 100th anniversary just around the corner, it seems it will be here sooner rather than later.