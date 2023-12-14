Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Funeral Details Released

Mama June Shannon, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and more family and friends came together to honor the memory of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

The reality TV star passed away on Saturday following a year-long battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29.

The funeral service took place at the Williams White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 13. Anna Cardwell’s family gathered in the lobby to greet the many attendees as they arrived.

Those who attended were asked to refrain from cellphone use inside the building, out of respect for the family, according to a sign placed in front of the funeral home. Though the production crew for Mama June: From Not to Hot documented Anna’s cancer battle, the family decided against filming the funeral services.

Mama June Shannon brought Anna Cardwell’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, to the service. Shannon is now in custody of Kaitlyn following her mother’s death.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was also in attendance, along with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell and June’s husband Justin Stroud.

A program provided to guests at the service included a poem entitled “Broken Chain,” as well as a photo of Anna.

Rather than Anna Cardwell, the reality TV star was remembered as “Anna Marie Toney.” This reflects her married name, as Anna tied the knot shortly after receiving her terminal diagnosis in January.

Anna Cardwell and her boyfriend, Eldrige Toney, were married on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. According to the marriage license, Anna’s brother-in-law, Josh Efird – husband of Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon – officiated the ceremony.

Mama June Invited Fans to Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s Funeral

On Monday, Mama June took to Instagram to invite fans to attend the service.

“So I wanted to let y’all know what the arrangements were for Anna it will be at White Columns in Gordon ga,” Shannon wrote, “the visitation will be between 2~3 pm with the services following afterwards we want y’all to come and join us if you can because Anna would not want it to be any other way.”

“We love you guys. We appreciate everyone that has sent well wishes they have sent their prayers and everything for not just us [but for] her kids.”

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was the eldest of Mama June’s daughters. She was survived by her mother, siblings, husband, and two children: Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7.

The family recently revealed plans to divide Anna’s ashes amongst each member. Some have mentioned honoring Anna with jewelry or crystals with her remains inside.