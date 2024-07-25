celine-dion-returning-to-las-vegas-residency-amid-stiff-person-syndrome-battle

Although she’s currently preparing for her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony, Celine Dion is reportedly gearing up for her return to Las Vegas for a new residency.

Despite Dion previously having to cancel her Las Vegas residency last year due to her battle with stiff person syndrome, TMZ reports that the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been negotiating for months with Resorts World to do another residency in late 2024 or early 2025.

“It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it,” an insider told TMZ. Another then shared that “she has a passion for getting back onstage, and she’s gonna do it.”

Celine Dion revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in Dec. 2022. The diagnosis caused her to postpone her live performances indefinitely for the past year.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time,” Dion stated while sharing the news with fans. “And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,”

Dion remained optimistic and stated she was planning to perform in the future. “All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most.”

Celine Dion Will Be Singing One Song During the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion is set to make $2 million for her upcoming one-song performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Sources previously revealed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) covered performance, travel, and other expenses to get the music icon to the City of Lights.

“They’re paying a ton of money,” an insider said about the IOC. “Ridiculous amount.”

Other sources shared that while Celine Dion is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, she is “feeling fine” for the event. She previously opened up about her struggles with the unique disease with Today’s Hoda Kotb.

“It didn’t take anything away from me,” Dion said about the disease. “I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”

She continued by pointing out, “I am Celine Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to and I miss it.”

Lady Gaga will also be performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony.