Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ and ‘Frightened’ Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

With her marriage to Ben Affleck appearing to be in limbo, Jennifer Lopez admitted she was “overwhelmed” and “frightened.”

While celebrating her 55th birthday, Lopez reflected on her fans’ love and support as she headed into the next age milestone.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” Jenn wrote in the post. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world.”

She further shared, “I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

In the post, which features a photo without Ben Affleck in sight, Jennifer Lopez gushed about how it was hard to believe she and her fans have “spent all this time together.

“It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado,” she continued. “So ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile, and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside.”

JLo then wrote how her fans are her biggest gift besides her family and friends. “You have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me.”

Jennifer Lopez went on to thank her fans for caring and understanding as well as loyalty and love.

Ben Affleck Not Seen At Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bridgerton’-Themed Birthday Party

Along with her special tribute post to fans, Jennifer Lopez also shared a video of her Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

“Dearest Gentle Reader….” she wrote in an Instagram post. “And a splendid evening was had by all.”

The video showed off the event’s decoration, cake cutting, dancing, and more. However, followers noticed one person who wasn’t in attendance – Jennifer Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck.

Sources confirmed that the actor did not attend the event. The couple has reportedly been struggling over the past few months. Despite the noticeable estrangement, the duo has not announced any update about their relationship.

“Her summer isn’t exactly what she originally had planned, but she’s making the best of it,” an inside shared with PEOPLE of Lopez earlier this month. “She’s always grateful for family time.”