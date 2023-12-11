Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Daughter of Mama June Shannon, Dead at 29

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the eldest daughter of reality TV star Mama June Shannon, has died. She was 29. Mama June confirmed the news via Instagram on Sunday.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna Cardwell] is no longer with us,” Shannon wrote alongside a family photo. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” the celeb continued. “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

News of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s death comes after an earlier Instagram post from Mama June asking fans to keep her family in their thoughts as her eldest daughter’s cancer battle continued.

The 29-year-old, who appeared in Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alongside Mama June and her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. She was still undergoing treatment for the condition at the time of her death.

“Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time,” Shannon wrote.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Mourns the Death of Sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell

Following the death of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 18-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, penned a touching tribute to her older sister on Instagram.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” Thompson wrote alongside the same image used in Mama June’s post. “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe.”

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now,” she continued. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

“Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

“We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever,” Thompson concluded. “And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”