Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Reportedly Filmed During the Final Hours of Her Life

Hours before Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away at the age of 29, it was reported she had allowed cameras to capture her final hours.

According to TMZ, the camera crew was doing work for Mama June’s reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The footage is to be shared in the show’s upcoming season.

Sources also revealed to the media outlet that Cardwell had been very open about her health issues and wanted to be included on the show. This was to help people have a better understanding of the struggles that she and other cancer patients go through.

The media outlet further reported Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell didn’t have any problems with the production team filming her final hours. She was in hospice care for a little more than three weeks before her death and wanted to document everything.

However, the camera crew avoided being there as she drew her last breath. They also will not be recording any of the funeral services. It was noted that the crew wanted to give the family privacy.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell passed away on Saturday, Dec. 9, nearly one year after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Her mother announced the news and invited Cardwell’s fans to attend the funeral.

Along with wanting her fans to be present, Cardwell reportedly wanted TikToker Angela Butler to sing Usher Me by Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers. Butler sang the song to Cardwell before she died.

Mama June Shannon Shared More Details About Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Final Days

In a TikTok video earlier this week, Mama June Shannon shared more details about Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s final days.

“It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running,” Shannon explained. “She’s not sitting in here watching cooking shows and it’s just so quiet. The chair that she was in, you know, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used and that’s where she passed away.”

Mama June Shannon then said she didn’t know how to describe the pain she had been going through in the wake of Cardwell’s death. However, she did insist that Anna would want her fans to be part of her and the family’s grieving process.

“Anna wouldn’t have it any other way,” Shannon continued. “Any other way, but for me to let y’all know.”

Mama June Shannon then said that the family would be going live on TikTok during the Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s services. The visitation hour was going to be a “short but amazing service.”