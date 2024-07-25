caitlin-clark-rocks-bikini-on-mexican-vacation-with-fellow-indiana-fever-players

Baller Caitlin Clark seems to finally be taking a break, looking muy caliente in a bikini while basking in the Mexican sun.

Clark’s basketball career has been relentless. She seamlessly moved from her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes to her inaugural WNBA season.

Her unfailing dedication culminated in an impressive performance at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, where she played a key role in leading Team WNBA to victory over Team USA, entering the Olympic break on a high note.

However, she doesn’t seem to be sweating missing the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old phenom traveled south this week with several of her Indiana Fever teammates to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation as the WNBA temporarily pauses its season for the Olympics.

Clark, Lexie Hull, and Katie Lou Samuelson recently jetted off to what many believe is Cabo. It wasn’t long before the ladies donned their bikinis and took to the water.

For their first day in the ocean, Clark chose a brown swimsuit while Hull flaunted vibrant red swimwear. They both looked stunning, prompting Samuelson to affectionately refer to them as “a couple of mermaids,” in an Instagram story.

Caitlin Clark and Fever teammate Lexie Hull enjoy the water on a raft in their bikinis. (Image via Instagram / Katie Lou Samuelson)

It is unclear how long the teammates plan to be off the court but they do not have an official game scheduled until August 16. With any luck, we’ll see more of their fun in the sun in over the upcoming days.

Fans React to Caitlin Clark Donning a Bikini While on a Long Overdue Vacation

Of course, the image of Caitlin Clark rocking a bikini found its way to X (formerly Twitter). Fans of the hard-working WNBA player overwhelmingly supported her choice to enjoy a long overdue vacation.

“This has put a smile on my face. Caitlin is so deserving of down-time,” one fan wrote after seeing the image. “Our Mermaids! At least we still get Caitlin Clark content during the break. I was having severe withdrawal symptoms!”, a second fan added. “The last thing Caitlin needs right now is grinding. She needs that break,” a third fan chimed in.

In her inaugural WNBA season, Clark has been nothing short of extraordinary, averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. She has already set numerous records, including the distinction of being the first rookie in WNBA history to achieve a triple-double.