Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Daughter of Mama June, Secretly Married After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Just after finding out she had stage 4 cancer, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell reportedly married her partner Eldridge Toney in secret.

TMZ reported that sources revealed Cardwell’s desire to marry Toney after being diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma. The insiders stated she wanted to have a wedding while she was feeling well enough to go through the exchange of vows.

Unfortunately, Anna ‘Chicakadee’ Cardwell lost her cancer battle less than a year after marrying Toney. Her mother, former reality TV star Mama June Shannon, revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 10. Cardwell was 29 years old at the time of her passing.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anne Cardwell] is no longer with us,” Shannon revealed. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

Mama June also stated Cardwell gave “one hell of a fight” for 10 months before passing away with her family surrounding her. “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time,” she added.

Although she and Toney didn’t have children together, Anna ‘Chicakadee’ Cardwell had two children from previous relationships.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Anna ‘Chicakadee’ Cardwell’s mother, Mama June Shannon, took to Instagram to share more information about Cardwell’s funeral arrangements.

“So I wanted to let y’all know what the arrangements were for Anna,” Shannon explained. “It will beat White Columns in Gordon GA.”

Mama June Shannon also revealed that the visitation will be between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the services following afterward. “We wanted y’all to come and join us if you can,” she told her followers. “Because Anna would not want it to be any other way.”

Shannon also encouraged her Instagram followers to help get Anna ‘Chicakadee’ Cardwell’s Instagram account to one million before Wednesday. “We love you guys,” Shannon continued. “We appreciate everyone that has sent well wishes they have sent their prayers and everything for not just us before her kids.”

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Instagram currently has 280,000 followers. She had 790 posts, with her last post dated Nov. 5. She had been following 6,303 accounts.

Supporters questioned Mama June Shannon’s comments wondering why she would be inviting strangers to her daughter’s funeral. “Why invite strangers to her service? So sad you are using her death for publicity. I was a fan, but not after this,” one follower wrote.

Another follower gave a reason behind the invitation. “For those of you criticizing her for having an open invite, she has been sharing her life on tv/social media for years, and has made it to where she is today not only for herself but for her entire family.”