Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Sparked Her 40-Lb Weight Loss Journey

American Idol Winner Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her weight loss journey. The singer-songwriter revealed she recently lost about 40 pounds.

During a recent taping of her self-titled show, the star revealed that her being pre-diabetic led to her changing her lifestyle. “Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” Clarkson said.

“That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it.”

Kelly Clarkson Credits Weight Loss to The Big Apple

Clarkson has lost a significant amount of weight. So much so that fans have begun to take notice. But this is not the first time she has addressed her lifestyle change.

The talk show host recently told PEOPLE that she credits moving to New York City with the assist as well. Since moving to The Big Apple, she has significantly increased the amount of walking that she does.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” Clarkson said of her regimen.

She also gave a peek into her recovery methods, noting she is often worn down. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

50 Cent Responds to Weight Loss Drug Use Rumors

Speaking of weight loss, in a recent Instagram post, fans noticed that hip-hop star 50 Cent has shedded a significant amount of weight.

Some accused him of using the popular new weight loss drug Ozempic. The drug, which was created to aid diabetics, has become widespread in Hollywood because of its dramatic weight loss effects. However, the Get Rich or Die Trying artist denies ever using it.

“You wanna talk about weight loss? I was in the gym, I was working the f–– out, man,” he said. “And they say it’s Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You saw me on tour.”

Though 50 Cent denies using Ozempic to obtain his new physique, plenty of celebrities have supplemented their diet and exercise regimen with weight loss drugs and seen a dramatic change in their bodies as a result.