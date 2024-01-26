Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Isn’t Friends With Her Exes Following Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Nearly two years after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized, Kelly Clarkson reveals why she refuses to be friends with her exes.

While chatting with rap star Common during the Jan. 23 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson admitted she prefers to not be friends with any of her exes. “I just feel like it can get awkward,” she explained. “It depends on who ended it or who it is. It’s situational.”

Common said he could definitely be friends with an ex. “I’ve been friends with a lot of exes that I’ve had,” he shared. “And they’ve been long relationships. Because most of them have been pretty good.”

However, Common admitted to Kelly Clarkson the transition from being in a relationship to just being friends isn’t always an easy process. “I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup. But then once we come to our grounds, it’s like, we good people, we cool people.”

When asked by Common if she’s ever stayed friends with one of her exes, Kelly Clarkson let out a long side and said, “No.”

“Here’s the thing, I’m not not friends,” she explained. “I only have a couple that I’m just like ‘hard pass.’ A couple of them are cool people, nothing wrong with them. If we ran into each other, we’d be totally friendly. But that’s the difference.”

Kelly Clarkson Recently Said She Didn’t Want to Get Married the First Time

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Kelly Clarkson admitted she didn’t want to get married to Brandon Blackstock in the first place.

“[Brandon] had children, a religious background,” she explained. “And it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

Kelly Clarkson also said that she doesn’t think she’ll get married again. “It can happen,” she shared. “It doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

Kelly Clarkson stated that dating sucks and it’s so awkward. “I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me.”

Clarkson pointed out that it’s far more romantic to say “I want you, but I don’t need anything.”

“I’m really good right,” she added. “I’m having a good time.”