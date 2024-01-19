Slimming Down in Hollywood: All the Celebrities Who Use Weight Loss Drugs

Exercise and nutrition are crucial for weight loss, but celebrities often turn to weight loss drugs for a boost to gain a slimmer physique. To achieve remarkable results, you can buy Semaglutide as “Weight Drops.” Since it’s in liquid form, there’s no need for needles. It’s a cost-effective and painless alternative to Ozempic.

Naturally, it’s wise to consult your doctor before embarking on any weight loss journey, especially if you’re considering weight loss drugs.

High Profile Celebrities on Weight Loss Drugs

Celebrities flaunt results from weight loss drugs on the red carpet. Here’s what those open about their weight loss measures have to say.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Of course, the most high-profile celebrity getting a little extra help shedding pounds is Oprah Winfrey. In a December 2023 interview with People, Oprah spilled the tea on her secret weapon for shedding those pesky pounds. It turns out even the queen of talk shows used weight loss drugs to slim down.

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” Oprah explained.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she added. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Meanwhile, in a January 2023 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chelsea Handler revealed that her doctor, who specializes in anti-aging treatments, was generous in prescribing weight loss medications. “[My doctor] just hands [Ozempic] out to anybody,” she quipped.

“I didn’t even know I was on it. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop 5 pounds, this is good,’” Handler explained. Upon her return from vacation, the comedian made a spontaneous choice to receive an injection of a drug without fully comprehending its nature and effects.

“I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous, I’m on Ozempic,’” Handler recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.”

A Reality Star That’s Candid About Her Weight Loss Methods

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In November 2023, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay told People that she was “on the Ozempic train” and used the medication “for a long time.”

Gay pointed out that her weight loss wasn’t drastic, but made her happy. “I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great,” the reality star noted.

An Unexpected Comedian in the Mix of Celebrities Using Weight Loss Drugs

However, an outlier with celebrities using weight loss drugs has to be comedian and SNL alum, Tracy Morgan.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

During his appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in August 2023, Morgan humorously discussed his use of Ozempic. When host Hoda Kotb noted Morgan’s slimmed-down physique, the star was quick to give credit where it was due.”No, that’s Ozempic. That’s how this weight got lost,” Morgan insisted.

The comedian was quick to point out that he wasn’t joking, too. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic,” Morgan said. “And I ain’t letting it go!”