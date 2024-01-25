50 Cent pushed back about using Ozempic for weight loss, clarifying that he achieved a weight loss of over 40 pounds through intense workouts. He also claimed it was from running around the stage during his grueling touring schedule. However, there’s no need for stage running to lose weight! Try “Weight Drops” by purchasing Semaglutide in liquid form. It’s a cost-effective and painless alternative to Ozempic.

The veteran rapper took to Instagram to clarify the origins of his weight loss. “Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym. I was working the f–k out, man. Who says Ozempic?” 50 Cent insisted.

The 48-year-old also pointed out he was getting serious cardio on stage. “I was running. I was running,” he noted. “I was doing what I had to do.”

50 Cent Gave Fans Some Hard Weight Loss Numbers

50 Cent confessed that he weighed a whopping 253 pounds before kickstarting his fitness routine. “You seen me on tour. I was running around. I was 253 pounds,” he explained. 50, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, claimed he was down to a trim 210 pounds.

The hip-hop legend kept his exercise routine under wraps, leaving it open for fans to speculate about. He essentially teased followers to weigh in, adding “So how you feel about it?”

Of course, fans certainly did give their thoughts about 50 Cent’s weight loss in the comments. “Maaan it’s a blessing he lost that weight. As we get older being ‘Thick’ for men or women is not good for many health reasons,” one fan wrote.

“You look awesome,” another Instagram stan gushed. “50 looks fine. He’s not a young man. He still looks good for his age. Ppl here to chill with the weight loss talk,” another fan wrote.

Finally, one fan took 50 Cent’s weight loss explanation at face value. “50 was on tour for 6 months straight running up and down stairs, running backstage and levitating in the air of course he was going to lose a lot of weight. He’s still fine,” they wrote.

The physique of 50 has garnered attention following his performance at the halftime show of the 2022 Super Bowl. During the performance, 50 was looking a bit portly to some fans. However, cutting to a couple of years later, it’s clear that the rapper is a well-oiled machine.