Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Finalize Divorce: From ‘Dead Man Walking’ to Walking Away With Planes, Cars, and Homes

After weeks of drama, including public PDA with a new flame, Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo have officially finalized their divorce.

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The rapper-turned-country star (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) and podcaster and bestselling author (real name Alisa Andrea DeFord, née Carter) finalized their divorce earlier this month, according to TMZ.

The exact details are being kept under wraps, but Jelly, 41, and Bunnie, 46, are reportedly dividing assets that include an aircraft, cars, homes, and intellectual properties. The “Save Me” singer will also be writing Bunnie a one-time check for an undisclosed amount.

Neither party will be pursuing alimony.

Both parties have maintained that the split was amicable, with neither accusing the other of infidelity. They have also agreed to keep things civil… at least in public. As part of their settlement, both sides are prohibited from making disparaging comments about one another.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo in 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage,)

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie back in May, and things have been anything but quiet since the news broke. Bunnie wasted no time shooting down rumors that Jelly had already moved on with a younger singer. She shortly after locked lips with a reality TV star at Jelly Roll’s own Nashville bar. Bunnie also claims she’s still trying to have a child with Jelly via surrogate.

So, with the ink barely dry on those divorce papers, it’s safe to say the drama is just getting started.