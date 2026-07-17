Legendary Country Music Figure Dead at 86: RIP to Ken Rainey Sr.

Ken Rainey Sr., a country music radio fixture in Meridian, Mississippi for nearly six decades and a passionate driving force behind the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival, has passed away.

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According to his online obituary, Rainey Sr. died on July 6 at Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, surrounded by family. While the obituary noted he had faced “many health challenges,” no cause of death was disclosed.

He was 86.

Rainey began his Mississippi radio career in the 1960s, quickly becoming a beloved personality at WOKK Meridian. His dedication to the station never wavered; he continued working there until just days before his death.

In 1972, Rainey and two colleagues revived the dormant Jimmie Rodgers Festival. Over the years, he booked legendary acts such as Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Strait, and Hank Williams Jr. for the Meridian event, which honors the “Father of Country Music.”

Country Music Artist Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ken Rainey Sr.

One of the artists Rainey helped launch was Randy Houser, who said it was Rainey who helped him make the leap from Southeast bar venues to Nashville back in 2002. “He believed in me like no other,” Houser wrote on Facebook, calling Rainey “my biggest cheerleader.”

“He taught me to strive for that without trying to teach me that. I just watched him through the years and wanted to be him in those ways. I had heroes…He was my biggest,” the “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” singer added.

Houser concluded his heartfelt post admitting he could go on forever about his mentor.

“I could write a book about how much he meant to me. I’ll just leave it here and keep most of it in my heart, he wrote. “I’ll miss you, buddy; I’ll see you again soon.”

The Mississippi Music Foundation honored Rainey with its Country Music Icon Award in April.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheryl Goodling Rainey, along with their six children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.