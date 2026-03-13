Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Picked a Wild Celebrity To Play Her in a Biopic

Bunnie Xo, the bride of rapper turned country singer Jelly Roll, has already “cast” the lead role for her future biopic… and her pick is as wild as you’d expect.

Videos by Suggest

The 46-year-old podcaster recently announced that her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, is already slated for a movie adaptation. So, when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host naturally had to ask who would play her. Bunnie didn’t miss a beat.

“Jack Black,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host told Kimmel on the March 12 episode. “Listen, Jack Black is daddy, okay?”

Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) released the memoir in February, and on March 12, news broke that 101 Studios (the same studio behind Yellowstone) would be adapting it for the screen. According to Variety, the studio is fast-tracking the film as part of a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

“I didn’t write this book for money; I didn’t even know that I could make it on the New York Times bestseller list when I wrote this book,” she humbled-bragged to Kimmel. “I started writing it in 2019, and I just wanted to get my story out, and I wanted it to be a conduit to be able to connect with people, and hopefully inspire somebody along the way. And it’s just taken on a life of its own.”

Bunnie Xo ‘Never Could Have Imagined’ Her Book Becoming a Biopic

While Jack Black’s agent might not be calling just yet, Bunnie told Variety that seeing her memoir become a movie is something she “never could have imagined.” She’s excited for audiences to “experience the chaos, the heartbreak, the humor and the redemption in a way that only film can capture.”

Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Stripped Down covers the highs and lows of Bunnie’s life, from her past in sex work and struggles with addiction to her marriage to Jelly Roll.

Bunnie’s biopic seems to be in good company. In addition to Yellowstone, 101 Studios has produced Mob Land, Lioness, and George and Tammy. Its upcoming projects include a series about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, Marshals with Luke Grimes and Logan Marshall-Green, and The Madison with Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Meanwhile, Bunnie’s book is currently enjoying its third week on the New York Times Best Sellers list.