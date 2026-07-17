’60s Rock Star Dies From Kidney Failure and Alzheimer’s: RIP to Paul Wheatbread

Paul Wheatbread, drummer for the 1960s pop-rock group Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, has died.

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His family announced on a GoFundMe page that Wheatbread passed away on July 6. According to the GoFundMe page, the 80-year-old had been suffering from kidney failure and Alzheimer’s disease and had recently been placed in a care facility.

“Music was the heartbeat of Paul’s life,” his family wrote. “A gifted drummer from an early age, he played with several bands, including The Hard Times, before finding success with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.”

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap was formed by Gary Puckett, Gary “Mutha” Withem, Dwight Bement, Kerry Chater, and Wheatbread. The group had its biggest hits in the 1960s, including “Woman, Woman,” “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” “Over You,” “Don’t Give In to Him,” and “This Girl Is a Woman Now.” Members wore costumes inspired by Union Army uniforms from the American Civil War.

Paul Wheatbread at his drum kit circa the ’60s. (Image via GoFundMe)

However, the group grew tired of recording other songwriters’ music for Columbia Records and disbanded by 1971.

Paul Wheatbread ‘Poured His Heart Into Every Performance’

“He later spent several years performing with Flash Cadillac & The Continental Kids, doing what he loved most—sharing his gift of music with audiences everywhere. Whether he was on stage or behind the drums, Paul poured his heart into every performance,” Wheatbread’s family added.

The GoFundMe page explains that the family cannot afford to bury Wheatbread next to his grandparents, parents, sister, and brother, and is asking for help to cover the costs.

“Every gift, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to giving Paul the peaceful resting place he wanted and supporting the woman who loved him for a lifetime,” the fundraising page reads. “Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your generosity. Thank you for helping us celebrate a life filled with music, love, laughter, and cherished memories. We will carry Paul’s rhythm in our hearts forever.”

As of this writing, $4,470 had been raised toward the $14,000 goal.