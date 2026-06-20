Bunnie Xo Addresses Claim She’s Dating Rock Legend Amidst Jelly Roll Divorce

Amid the ongoing Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo divorce saga, the podcaster used her own show, Dumb Blonde, to address rumors she’s already dating a legendary rockstar.

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In an episode titled “The Divorce,” which dropped on June 18, just days after news of their separation shocked fans, Bunnie detailed her current love life.

To backtrack just a bit, rumors have been swirling all week that Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord née Carter) had found a new lover since Jelly (real name Jason Bradley Deford) filed for divorce last month.

The new lover in question is Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger (…presumably his real name).

While it might seem a bit random, Bunnie clearly has a specific… shall we say, interesting taste in men. Plus, Kroeger did manage to briefly marry Avril Lavigne.

Internet sleuths were chomping at the bit after the 46-year-old bestselling author shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing the Canadian rocker’s hit “How You Remind Me.”

This sent fans down a rabbit hole, digging up footage from May of Bunnie getting cozy with the 51-year-old singer.

“Swoon 😍,” Bunnie wrote alongside the footage…

Despite the hype, Bunnie shut the rumor down in the podcast, which has 2.6 million views to date.

“I am not dating Chad Kroeger,” she bluntly declared.

She then went on to apologize to the “Porn Star Dancing” singer and his band for getting dragged into the divorce drama.

“I am so sorry to Chad and Nickelback for this happening. It’s embarrassing. It’s crazy. Yeah,” she said. Bunnie added that she has “so much respect” for Kroeger.

“There’s no Chad and Bunnie Xo,” she insisted. “Your girl is not going to ever be in another relationship.”

Bunnie Xo Also Hinted at Jelly Roll’s Current Love Life…

Bunnie also took the opportunity to shut down rumors that her estranged husband was dating singer Jessi Murph, who, at 21, is 20 years his junior.

“That is absolutely f—ing kind of disgusting, guys. Like, love you guys for trying to put together the pieces, but that’s a twenty-year age gap, and that’s just disrespectful,” Bunnie told her fans in the podcast.

Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

“Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has… and we’re happy for him. But no, he is not with Jessie Murph,” she added.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were on the cusp of celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary when the news broke of the divorce proceedings.