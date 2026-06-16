jelly-roll-files-for-divorce-from-bunnie-xo-after-nearly-10-years-of-marriage

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie XO after nearly 10 years of marriage.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer/rapper called it quits on the marriage last month. He filed in Williamson County, Tennessee.

A source apparently close to the couple told the media outlet that the split was mutual and it was a “private family matter.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO first met backstage at Las Vegas’ Country Saloon in 2015. They married the following year. Seven years into the marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows.

Although they don’t have any biological children, the couple has custody of Jelly Roll’s daughter from a past relationship. Jelly Roll also has a son from a former relationship. The couple had documented their IVF journey over the years.

The couple has been public about the ins and outs of their relationship. Jelly Roll previously admitted to having an affair in the early stages of the marriage. He called it “one of the worst moments” of his adulthood.

“I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair,” he explained at the time. “And I’m in way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today. I truly am.”

Bunnie XO detailed the affair in her book Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which was released earlier this year. She revealed that Jelly Roll’s affair had lasted for nearly a year in 2018.

“A lot of people… are like, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ And I’m like, ‘I did leave.’ I did leave him, and we were split for about 30 days,” she explained in the book. “But I just loved that man so much that I just really, truly believe that he deserved a second chance.”

Bunnie XO Shares Cryptic Posts After the Divorce News Broke

Not long after media outlets began reporting on the divorce, Bunnie XO took to social media to share cryptic posts.

In one TikTok post, Bunnie was seen lip-syncing to Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”

“It’s not like you to say ‘Sorry’ / I was waiting on a different story,” she mouthed. “This time, I’m mistaken / For handing you a heart worth breaking.”

In an Instagram Stories post, she shared a photo of herself from a boudoir photoshoot. She captioned the post with, “She’s getting her sparkle back.”

Neither Bunnie nor Jelly Roll has publicly spoken out about the split.