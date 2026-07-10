bunnie-xo-reveals-how-jelly-roll-reacted-to-her-kissing-a-much-younger-man-at-his-nashville-bar

Nothing says “moving on” quite like kissing a younger man at your ex’s own bar… and Bunnie Xo is finally spilling the sweet tea on how Jelly Roll really felt about the ultimate power move.

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On the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old former OnlyFans content creator assured listeners that her spouse is totally cool with the 4th of July holiday drama. Apparently, he “gets it” and had “no issue at all” with her locking lips with 24-year-old reality personality Dylan Wolf.

When footage of the lip-lock made headlines earlier this week, everyone quickly pointed out the highly ironic venue choice. Bunnie, real name Alisa Andrea DeFord (née Carter), just happened to pick Goodnight Nashville, a bar owned by her husband Jelly (real name Jason Bradley DeFord), to get cozy with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf (presumably his real name).

While making out at your ex-husband’s bar isn’t exactly a masterclass in PR, the bestselling author was quick to defend her choice of venue during the episode.

“I also have a floor there,” Bunnie pointed out. “I also feel very safe there; I also feel protected there. That’s our home.”

“If I’m gonna land at any bar, I’m gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville,” she insisted, explaining that she just wanted a rooftop view of the July 4th fireworks. Instead, she ended up providing some sparks of her own. While Bunnie is committed to “living [her] life out loud and not trying to hide anything,” she did admit to learning a valuable lesson: she “cannot do anything out in public like that.”

Unless, of course, she wants sure-fire podcast fodder…

Bunnie Xo on Kissing Much Younger Man at Jell Roll’s Bar: ‘I Had Fun’

Still, she made sure to brag to her podcast listeners that locking lips with her much younger suitor was an absolute blast. And while she promised she “will move forward with a lot more integrity and class” from here on out, she’s definitely not apologizing for the sparks she flew.

“I had fun,” Bunnie recalled. “I am healing out loud. So what? I had fun under the fireworks? I hope I get kissed under 10 more fireworks.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo tied the knot in 2016. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Wolf, ever the chivalrous gentleman, broke his silence on the viral lip-lock to TMZ earlier this week.

“Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits,” he mused to the outlet. “That’s all that is.”

Dylan Wolf at the Netflix ‘Calabasas Confidential’ premiere, June 2026, West Hollywood. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“I love Bunnie; she’s great. She’s got a lot going on right now, but I’m here for her, and she’s super sick. She’s single; she’s young and having fun,” he added.

What a romantic!

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll officially uncoupled after nearly a decade of marriage, with the news dropping shortly after. Now it seems both are doing their best to bounce back… and based on recent sightings, neither is wasting any time playing the field while the divorce ink is still drying.