‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Josh Grisetti’s Tragic Cause of Death Confirmed

New details have emerged about the death of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Josh Grisetti.

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The Orange County Sheriff’s Department coroner told Page Six that the actor died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner’s report also notes multiple bilateral temporal calvarial fractures and a brain injury, indicating severe trauma to the head.

Fellow Broadway star Rob McClure announced Grisetti’s death at 44 last weekend.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote in an Instagram post alongside several candid snapshots. “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”

McClure fondly recalled some of his “all-time favorite memories” with Grisetti, from “playing his brother onstage for years” to “watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton,” and cherishing “the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding.”

The Broadway star shared that both he and his wife were “beyond heartbroken,” adding that “communities around the world will never be the same without [Grisetti].”

McClure ended his tribute with a heartfelt farewell: “We love you, Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time.”

Josh Grisetti’s Family Launched a GoFundMe to Cover His ‘Final Arrangements’

Grisetti was born in Washington, DC, in December 1981. He graduated from the Boston Conservatory in 2004 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre. He made his Broadway debut in 2015 as Marty Kaufman in It Shoulda Been You, followed by a starring role as Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten! alongside McClure, who played Nick Bottom.

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

Grisetti’s television credits include the 2007 sitcom The Knights of Prosperity and a recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which aired in 2023.

Following his death, loved ones launched a GoFundMe to cover his “final arrangements” and “ease the time-sensitive travel logistics of bringing [their] families together.” Any additional funds will go toward “bringing closure and managing immediate end-of-life logistics,” with the remainder donated to the Entertainment Community Fund.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.