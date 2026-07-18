Netflix Star Dies at 44: RIP to Dom Taylor

Dom Taylor, the chef who rose to fame after winning Netflix’s Five Star Chef, has died. His restaurant announced the news, describing it as a “sudden passing.”

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The Good Front Room, Taylor’s restaurant, shared a heartfelt tribute on its website, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of our founder, Chef Dom Taylor.”

“Dom was a visionary whose bold, joyful approach to celebrating the Caribbean cuisine of his childhood brought a fresh and exciting voice to London’s restaurant scene,” the statement continued. “His passion, talent, and generosity touched so many people, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him and experiencing his food.”

“He will be deeply missed,” the statement added. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched during this incredibly difficult time. We kindly ask that everyone respect the privacy of Dom’s loved ones at this time.”

Taylor’s cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 44.

Taylor won Netflix’s Five Star Chef in 2023, a cooking competition where chefs competed to launch a fine-dining concept at London’s Langham Hotel. His Caribbean restaurant, The Good Front Room, was a hit at the hotel and later moved permanently to Dalston in East London.

Tributes Pour in For Chef Dom Taylor

Five Star Chef judge Mike Reid paid tribute to Taylor in an emotional Instagram post.

“Dom Taylor was one of the good ones,” he wrote. Reid described The Good Front Room as more than just a restaurant. “It was his heritage on a plate — his Jamaican and St Lucian roots, his family, his story — served with a pride and generosity you could taste in every dish. He took Caribbean cuisine somewhere it had never been in this country, and he did it his way.”

Reid also spoke to Taylor’s humility, adding, “He was completely unpretentious about his talent, which is rarer than it should be in this industry.”

Ravneet Gill Taiano, another Five Star Chef judge, also paid tribute to Taylor on Instagram. Reflecting on filming the show with him in 2022, she wrote, “He was instantly captivating from the moment he stepped in front of us. He had a real sparkle in his eyes. He was warm, kind and incredibly talented,” adding that he “somehow always seemed to be smiling.”

Taiano also spoke of their friendship following the show. She noted that Taylor would regularly send her “honest, thoughtful, and often very funny voice notes.” Their most recent phone call had the pair discussing the restaurant industry and his career. “He was on the brink of so many exciting things,” she said.

In a follow-up Instagram post, the restaurant expressed gratitude to those who had reached out, sharing, “it has become so clear just how many lives Dom touched.”

The post closed with a heartfelt farewell: “He will never be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed.”