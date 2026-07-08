Bunnie Xo Packs on PDA With Reality TV Star Inside Jelly Roll’s Bar

Proving she’s ready to move on, Bunnie Xo packs on the PDA with reality TV star Dylan Wolf while at a bar owned by her soon-to-be-ex, Jelly Roll.

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In a video obtained by TMZ, the podcaster and Calabasas Confidential star were spotted kissing while at the Goodnight Nashville Bar’s VIP section on July 4. They paused their makeout session to watch the fireworks show.

Wolf also posted a video of himself and Bunnie mouthing along to the audio while teasing an upcoming podcast episode.

The duo’s hangout took place just weeks after news broke that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce. Bunnie Xo confirmed the split occurred after a major fight on Mother’s Day.

“On Mother’s Day, we had a little bit of an argument,” she explained. “Which I don’t think the details are necessary. And, in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, ‘Well, then file the f—ing divorce papers.’”

She also shared, “In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times. But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

Bunnie Xo Previously Addressed Rumor She Was Dating a 2000s Rockstar

During a previous podcast episode, Bunnie Xo addressed the rumor that she was dating 2000s rockstar and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. The speculation started after she was seen getting cozy with the 51-year-old singer.

She had also shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”

“I am not dating Chad Kroeger,” she bluntly stated. “I am so sorry to Chad and Nickelback for this happening. It’s embarrassing. It’s crazy. Yeah.”

The podcast further explained that she had “so much respect” for Kroeger.

“There’s no Chad and Bunnie Xo,” she continued. “Your girl is not going to ever be in another relationship.”

During the same podcast episode, Bunnie Xo hinted at her estranged husband’s current love life. She debunked the rumor that he was dating Jessie Murph, who is 20 years younger than him.

“That is absolutely f—ing kind of disgusting, guys. Like, love you guys for trying to put together the pieces, but that’s a twenty-year age gap, and that’s just disrespectful,” she said. “Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has… and we’re happy for him. But no, he is not with Jessie Murph.”