‘Lost’ Star and Husband Secretly Divorced

A Lost star also lost a spouse, quietly ending their nearly decade-long marriage over a year ago.

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Maggie Grace, who played Shannon Rutherford in Lost, filed for divorce from her husband, Brent Bushnell, in May 2025, according to TMZ.

‘Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Grace filed a petition to dissolve the marriage in Washington state in May 2025. She cited the relationship as “irretrievably broken.” According to the filing, the 42-year-old actress and Bushnell had already been living separately since October 2024.

According to court documents, the couple, who married in 2017, had already resolved many of the details before going to court, referencing both a premarital agreement and a property settlement and separation agreement signed in March 2025.

Neither Grace nor Bushnell, CEO of Two Bit Circus, an LA-based experiential entertainment company, is seeking spousal support, according to the petition. The Taken star is also requesting that the court restore her legal name to Margaret Grace Ives. Bushnell signed the joint petition, suggesting the divorce is uncontested.

‘Lost’ star Maggie Grace in 2004. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The filing also revealed the couple shares two children: a son born in 2020 and a daughter who was 1 year old as of May 2025.

The couple agreed to shared custody, with Grace receiving primary custody of their children. The divorce was finalized on Aug. 13, 2025, at which point she reclaimed her maiden name, per PEOPLE.

Of course, Grace rose to fame through her roles in Lost and Taken. However, she has continued to take on prominent roles in recent years, including Fear the Walking Dead. She will next appear in the AMC drama series Thunder Road alongside Dennis Quaid.