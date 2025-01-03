‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former child actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in South Carolina on Wednesday on charges of domestic violence.

According to online arrest records obtained by TMZ, the Home Improvement alum who portrayed Brad Taylor (Tim Allen’s character’s eldest son) was arrested on January 1. Authorities took him into custody after responding to a physical altercation at a residence in Myrtle Beach.

Bryan was taken to Horry County Jail, where he remains in custody. His bond has been set at $10,000. Bryan’s mugshot revealed cuts on his cheek, chin, and lips, as well as a noticeable red mark on his forehead.

Details about the incident and the identity of the alleged victim have not yet been disclosed. Bryan has attended a bond hearing, but his next court date is reportedly still pending.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s Arrest is His Latest in a Series of Brushed with the Law

Of course, this is just another arrest after a series of brushes with the law for Bryan.

Last October, Bryan was also arrested in Custer County, Oklahoma, for driving under the influence and without a license. During the traffic stop, Bryan told officers he had consumed “too much” alcohol the night before. He further admitted he wasn’t certain if he had stopped drinking at all before deciding to get into his car to sleep it off.

The police had Bryan perform field sobriety tests before taking him into custody. He explained his suspended license was due to a prior DUI. He also admitted to the officer that he had “multiple” offenses.

In February 2024, he was arrested in California on suspicion of DUI. He was later charged with felony DUI, citing at least three prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor for contempt of court. He was released later that day after posting $50,000 bail, with a court hearing scheduled for April 23.

In a separate incident, Bryan faced multiple charges stemming from allegations of assaulting his girlfriend in 2020. These charges included felony strangulation, coercion, two counts of menacing, two counts of fourth-degree assault, harassment, and interfering with a report.

Bryan later downplayed the incident.

“We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

“At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something,” Bryan insisted. “I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama.”