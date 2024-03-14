‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan May Land in Prison After Latest Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan, most known for his role on the 90s sitcom Home Improvement, has found himself in hot water.

The former child star could face prison time if this latest report from Radaronline.com turns out to be factual. Bryan is on supervised probation and has to stay away from drugs and alcohol. However, he did not listen. He was arrested for a felony DUI in California recently.

Whether he will serve prison time for his probation violation will be determined by whether he is convicted of DUI.

Zachery Ty Bryan Released on $65K Bond

Alcohol was the catalyst when he assaulted his children’s mother Johnnie Faye Cartwright. So the judge ordered him to remain sober. Although he was arrested for DUI, he has since been released on a $65,000 bond. Now he awaits the verdict.

“He pled guilty in October to assaulting the mother of his three children, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in an alcohol-fueled rampage months earlier,” RadarOnline.com wrote.

“As part of the plea deal, [he] was ordered to stay away from alcohol and drugs, as well as seek treatment at the direction of the probation officer monitoring his behavior in Riverside County, California, where he lives.”

Tim Allen ‘Excited’ For Chance at Redemption

The star of Home Improvement, Tim Allen, has not been on screen much since the sitcom went off the air. But Allen is getting his chance at redemption. He will be starring in a new show called Shifting Gears.

In the show, he stars as the owner of a car restoration shop whose life changes when his estranged daughter and her children come to live with him. Allen says he is “very excited,” about the opportunity.

“I am very excited. You know, I tried really hard with Home Improvement, and then Last Man Standing. Maybe three’s a charm! Maybe I can finally make a statement with this,” he said.

“It was a big event for me, ’cause I really loved Home Improvement, [so] to do Last Man Standing was a big push, and then I love that family so much. ABC said, ‘If you come up with an idea.’ And I said, ‘If I did it, it would be this.’ And we came up with this idea.”