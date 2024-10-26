‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for DUI

Former child actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Custer County, Oklahoma, on Friday for driving under the influence and without a license.

Videos by Suggest

Bryan was approached by police on Friday morning at approximately 6:47 a.m., per TMZ. The Home Improvement star, who portrayed Tim Allen’s eldest son, was reportedly found sleeping in the back seat of his vehicle at the time.

Officers stated that they had a brief conversation with Bryan before leaving him. However, they subsequently pulled him over shortly after he chose to drive away.

The actor confessed to the officers that his license had been suspended following one of his earlier DUI arrests. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

During the traffic stop, Bryan informed officers that he had consumed “too much” alcohol the previous night. He also admitted he was unsure if he had ever stopped drinking before getting into his car to sleep it off, as revealed in dash cam footage obtained by TMZ.

Zachery Ty Bryan Admitted to Police He Had ‘Multiple’ Offenses

The police had Bryan undergo several field sobriety tests before taking him into custody. He explained that his suspended license was a result of a prior DUI arrest. Bryan candidly admitted to the officer in the car that he had “multiple” offenses.

Zachery Ty Bryan alongside his ‘Home Improvement’ co-stars Jonathan Taylor and Taran Noah Smith in 1993 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2024 has been a rough year for Zachery Ty Bryan.

Back in February, he was arrested in California on suspicion of DUI and subsequently charged with felony DUI, noting at least three prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor for contempt of court. Later that same day, he was released on $50,000 bail, with a court hearing set for April 23.

Meanwhile, Bryan faced several charges from an incident in 2020 when he allegedly strangled his girlfriend. These included two counts of menacing, two counts of fourth-degree assault, coercion, felony strangulation, harassment, and interfering with a report.

Bryan later asserted that the entire incident had been exaggerated.

“We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

“At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something,” Bryan added. “I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama.”