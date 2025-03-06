YouTube Star Dies After Being Taken off Life Support: Andrew Cross Had Suffered Brain Injury in January Crash

Andrew Cross, a well-known travel influencer on YouTube, passed away on Tuesday after being removed from life support. His death comes a month after he suffered a severe brain injury in a car accident. He was only 36.

Videos by Suggest

Cross, widely known as “Desert Drifter” to his hundreds of thousands of social media fans, was involved in a high-speed car accident on January 31, where he was rear-ended, per US Weekly. The Virginia-born YouTube star spent over four weeks on life support following the crash.

“Andrew’s spirit is free, surrounded by light & love,” Jenna, his sister wrote on Tuesday, March 4th on a CaringBridge site created to give fans updates on his health. “He went to be with the Lord today.”

She described her brother’s death as a “peaceful” moment, surrounded by love. His wife, Evelyn, stood by his side, alongside his parents and close friends.

“It’s a big loss for all of us, and we’re immensely grateful for your steadfast support and prayers,” Jenna continued. “Throughout all of this, it’s been our heart to stay full of faith, so we wouldn’t look back and wonder ‘what if .’ Thank you for walking in that with us.”

A Heartbreaking Tribute was Paid to YouTube Star Andrew Cross Before Being Taken Off Life Support

Before the family decided to remove Cross from life support, the doctors placed him on a mobile ventilator. In a touching tribute, he was taken on a final journey through the ICU. The entire available staff lined the hallways to honor him.

“Then in the room, friends & family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterwards,” she continued. “It was peaceful and beautiful.”

“Andrew really lived life to the fullest,” Jenna added. “It’s been wonderful to get to know him in new ways as we’ve seen photos and stories shared by so many. We look forward to more of that as we honor a life well lived.”

Known to his followers as “Desert Drifter”, Cross had built an impressive audience of over 400,000 subscribers on YouTube. As a content creator, he specialized in sharing videos that combined exploration and adventure with a historical perspective, per his bio. Since joining the platform in November 2023, his work has garnered more than 68 million views.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber’s family has successfully raised over $489,000 through GoFundMe to assist his wife, Evelyn, with mounting medical expenses.