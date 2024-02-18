Zachery Ty Bryan, ‘Home Improvement’ Star, Arrested for Alleged DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan, former Home Improvement star, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The news was first reported by TMZ.

According to online records, the 42-year-old was arrested by La Quinta Police in the early hours of Saturday morning. He is facing charges related to driving under the influence with three or more prior offenses. Additionally, he was booked for contempt of court, categorized as a misdemeanor.

A spokesperson for the La Quinta Sheriff’s Department informed TMZ that the arrest occurred following a traffic stop at around 2 AM. Law enforcement officers observed a vehicle they believed might be connected to a recent traffic collision. Upon interacting with the driver, later identified as Bryan, they noted signs of impairment. This led to his arrest. Bryan’s upcoming court appearance is scheduled for April 23.

This incident adds to a series of legal troubles that Bryan has encountered in recent years. In 2020, he faced charges for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend, ultimately pleading guilty the following year to menacing and assault in the fourth degree.

In the past year, Bryan found himself in legal trouble once again when authorities responded to a call about a dispute between a man and a woman. Although he initially left the scene, he was later located and arrested for felony assault, violating the Abuse Prevention Act. Bryan reportedly pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree in October, receiving a seven-day jail sentence.

This is a developing story.