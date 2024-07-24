Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Still Be Married to Ryan Anderson When Ken Urker’s Baby Arrives

Although she’s expecting her first child with current boyfriend Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expected to be still married to her estranged husband Ryan Anderson when the baby makes its early 2025 arrival.

Anderson’s attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, recently revealed to TMZ that the divorce will take longer than Blanchard was expecting/hoping. He stated when married couples without children call it quits in Louisiana, they have to live apart for six months after the divorce papers are served. They then can request divorce hearings.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson separated in March and announced their plans to divorce the following month. Gypsy went public with her relationship with Ken, whom she was previously engaged to.

Despite Ryan and Gypsy announcing their plans to divorce in April, Anderson wasn’t served with the paper until the middle of July. With the six-month requirement in place, the two won’t be able to get their divorce finalized until mid-January 2025, which is around the due date for Gypsy and Ken’s baby.

Carrier explained that once the six-month period is over, a divorce hearing could happen within 2 to 3 weeks.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson Are Going Back and Forth About Spousal Support

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are still trying to settle some parts of their divorce. This includes spousal support.

Anderson’s attorney stated that both parties have agreed to no one getting spousal support or alimony. Gypsy Rose originally requested Anderson to pay her spousal support in her filing.

Along with the spousal support, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are figuring out the division of property. While they were married for less than two years, the soon-to-be ex-spouses have assets to divide, which include contracts for shows and books.

One part of the divorce has been officially settled. Gypsy Rose has agreed to give Ryan their puppy, Pixie.

Another issue to settle will be to remove Anderson from the baby’s birth certificate once it is delivered. Due to Louisiana paternity laws, Anderson will be put on the birth certificate, even if he’s not the biological father.

To have him removed, a DNA test must confirm that he’s not the biological father and Ken is.

Sources previously shared that Gypsy Rose immediately called Ryan after finding out she was pregnant.

“Gypsy told him immediately when she found it was Ken’s baby. He didn’t believe it at first,” the insider stated. They also revealed that Anderson was “very polite” about the news and respected her by keeping it private. “He has been more than fair and amicable to her. That’s what hurts him the most.”