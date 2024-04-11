gypsy-rose-blanchard-requests-alimony-payments-from-estranged-husband-ryan-anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reportedly requesting alimony payments from her estranged husband.

If you thought the Gypsy and Ryan drama was over, you thought wrong. That’s right — after announcing her separation from Ryan in a statement on her private Facebook, Gypsy is allegedly asking a judge to sign off on alimony for her.

TMZ obtained and summarized the divorce documents, stating “the big takeaway is the fact that she’s requesting spousal support from Ryan … both in the interim and in the long-term. She’s also asking that the court deny Ryan spousal support from her end … arguing he’s not entitled to it.”

Allegedly, Gypsy feels Ryan is the reason for their marriage falling apart and is not entitled to her money. Though they do not have any children together, Gypsy is still pursuing alimony from Ryan.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve watched the public downfall of Gypsy and her estranged husband, Ryan. First, Gypsy announced their separation on Facebook, stating:

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” she wrote.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Sources close to Gypsy said the reason for the divorce was constant arguments and even aggression from Ryan, which thankfully didn’t seem to escalate into something physical.

Gypsy met up with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, to get matching tattoos just days after sharing news of the split. Witnesses later saw them holding hands and smoking cigarettes outside of a convenience store. Despite all their public outings, the two claim they are just friends.

Amid all of this, Gypsy is now expecting Ryan to pay spousal support. As for Ryan, he’s shared that the divorce will eventually play out on the docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.