Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She’s Pregnant, Expecting First Child

Felon-turned-fashionista Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is about to add “mom” to her resume … she’s pregnant with her first little bundle of joy!

Gypsy-Rose took to Instagram to share exciting news: she is expecting a baby in January. The father is her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

“We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025,” she wrote alongside a montage of photos with Blanchard and her proud baby daddy.

Blanchard shared a photo collage featuring Urker, where they’re both smiling. Ken is holding her baby bump while she holds sonogram images. They also posed with a baby sweater knitted with the word “hi.”

In a YouTube video, Gypsy reveals that her pregnancy was unplanned and entirely unexpected. She recounts noticing something was amiss when she began experiencing cravings (specifically for orange juice) and felt an increase in her hunger.

Blanchard becomes emotional in the YouTube post, breaking down and fighting through tears as she expresses her desire to be a good mother. “I want to be everything my mother wasn’t,” she declares at one point in the video.

The budding reality TV star shared that she and Urker are thrilled to begin their family together and promised to share her pregnancy journey with her social media followers. She also thanked her fans for their support, stating that she can’t wait for them to witness her family’s growth.

The Internet Reacts to News of a Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Meanwhile, internet denizens shared mixed feelings about Gypsy-Rose Blanchard being pregnant.

“I just hope Gypsy gets intense mental health therapy before baby gets here,” one onlooker wrote in the YouTube comments. “You really needed time to HEAL not a baby,” another fan observed.

Another YouTube user’s thoughts were with Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

“What? You didn’t want to start a family with Ryan or get remarried but the second you get with ken y’all are now having a kid?”, they wrote. “My heart goes out to Ryan,” they added.

Anderson and Blanchard married in 2022 while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Blanchard filed for divorce in April.

Following their split, Blanchard sparked rumors of rekindling her romance with former fiancé Ken Urker. She went on vacation and got matching tattoos with Urker just days after leaving Anderson. They went officially public not long after.